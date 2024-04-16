Swak na diet para sa may arthritis

Maraming maaaring maging epekto ang pagkakaroon ng arthritis sa ating buhay.

Una na riyan ang kalidad ng ating kalusugan at overall wellness.

“Arthritis occurs when there’s swelling or inflammation in a joint or tissue. Worsening pain and/or stiffness may occur if a person with arthritis is consuming pro-inflammatory foods,” ayon kay Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, MS, Registered Dietitian Nutrition at National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Researchers are still figuring out the role diet plays in creating chronic inflammation in the body resulting in chronic diseases, including arthritis,” ayon naman kay Jerlyn Jones, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist at spokesperson ng Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Ang mas mabigat na timbang ay maaari ring makapagpatindi ng arthritis.

Kaya paano nga ba ito maiiwasan?

Ayon kay Amber Pankonin, MS, RD, LMNT, registered dietitian at founder ng food blog The Stirlist, ang mga taong may arthritis ay dapat sumunod sa anti-inflammatory diet o pagkain ng mga prutas, gulay, whole grains, at marami pang iba.

“Coffee, black tea and ginger tea are also high in antioxidants (minus the sugar and creamer), and can be regularly enjoyed while following an anti-inflammatory diet,” dagdag ni Ehsani.

Dapat namang iwasan ang pag-inom ng soda at pagkain ng mga fried food.

Iwasan din ang full-fat dairy foods na pro-inflammatory.

Kabilang dito ang butter, cheese, gatas, yogurt, ice cream at creamer.

Ingat din sa pag-inom ng alcohol na maaaring makapinsala sa internal organs at hindi pa nakakatulong sa pagkakaroon ng malakas na immune system.

“Foods high in salt include frozen meals, canned soup, pizza, certain cheeses, and processed meats,” dagdag ni Jones.

Makapagdudulot din ng inflammation sa katawan ang labis na pagkain ng processed meats tulad ng bacon, sausage, deli meats, hot dogs, at canned meats na pawang naglalaman ng maraming asin.

“Consistently consuming foods that are high in saturated fat could potentially lead to high cholesterol and could also play a role in worsening arthritis,” ayon naman kay Pankonin.

Limitahan din ang pagkain ng mga white bread, pasta, at pag-inom ng mga juice, energy drinks, o sweetened coffee beverages.

“One study found elevated inflammatory markers after participants consumed 40 grams of sugar per day. Generally, one can or bottle of soda, sweet tea, sweetened coffee beverage (flavored lattes or Frappuccino), energy drinks maybe even higher than 40 grams of sugar per serving. So, those with arthritis should limit consumption of sugary drinks and foods and instead opt for sugar-free or no-sugar-added beverages,” paliwanag ni Ehsani. (Natalia Antonio))