Side bangs balik-uso!

Muling nagbabalik ang side bangs era!

Unang naging `in’ ang sideways bangs 20 taon na ang nakalipas.

Ayon sa celebrity hair artist na si Keshaun Williamson.. “The best trends always repeat themselves.”

“I honestly feel the side bangs [of today] are the same as the Y2K era as we are seeing a resurgence of different looks from that era come back into the forefront,” dagdag pa nito.

Bakit nga kaya nagbalik ang side bangs sa millennial fashion?

“People are starting to cut layers and put more shape into their hair again, and the bangs are no exception because they can frame the face beautifully when done correctly,” paliwanag ni Williamson.

Pero kapag ikaw ay magpapagupit sa iyong stylist, siguraduhing maging specific ka sa klase ng side bangs na iyong gusto.

“Styling side bangs can be a bit tricky at first. Keep trying and experiment with what you like best. Rollers, creaseless clips, and a round brush are my essentials,” payo naman ng Nine Zero One Salon stylist na si Emily Cable.

Mai-enhance kasi rito ang iyong mukha lalo na ang iyong cheekbone.

“My tip for anyone trying to achieve this look is to cut layers from the ends of your bang to blend them into the hair seamlessly,” payo rin ni Williamson. (Natalia Antonio)