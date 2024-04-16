Iimbestigahan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang panawagan ni Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez sa mga pulis at military na bawiin ang suporta kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ayon kay Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, layunin ng imbestigasyon na alamin kung maaari bang sampahan si Alvarez ng mga ka-song sedisyon, inciting to sedition, o rebelyon sa naging panawagan nito sa mga pulis at militar.

“I have ordered an investigation on the statements of Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez to determine whether it has risen to the level of Sedition, In-citing to Sedition or even Rebellion,” ani Remulla.

“As a former lawmaker myself, I would like to remind Congressman Alvarez to act in accordance to the highest standards of ethics, morality, and nationalism, and avoid remarks unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives,” dagdag pa ng kalihim.

Humingi na ng dispensa si Alvarez sa mga sinabi nito sa prayer rally sa Tagum City noong Linggo nang gabi dahil nadala lang daw siya ng emosyon pero tiniyak nitong hindi seditious ang kanyang panawagan.

“Under the Revised Penal Code, sedition is committed by rising publicly and tumultuously to attain by force, intimidation, or by illegal means, unlawful objectives,” paliwanag ni Alvarez na nagsabi pang ang nais lamang nito ay mapayapa at maayos na pagpapalit ng administrasyon.

Nanindigan naman sina House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., at Deputy Speaker David Suarez na seditious ang ginawa ni Alvarez at dapat may legal na hakbang laban sa mga nagtatangka na pabagsakin ang gobyerno. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Billy Be-gas/Eralyn Prado)