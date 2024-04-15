Roderick Nava patok sa Kamatyas Chess

TUTULAK ang ika-12 edisyon ng Kamatyas Invitational Rapid chess tournament sa darating na Sabado (Abril 20) na lalaruin sa SM South Mall.

Markado sa nasabing event na nakalaan ang P80,000 garantisadong premyo sina International Master Roderick Nava at National Master David Almirol ng Kamatyas Chess Club.

“The goal of the event is to help our young chess players here in Metro Manila in particular, and also in the Philippines in general. We want them to become globally competitive not just in this sport but also in their daily lives,” sabi ni Nava.

“Everything is set. Everything is going just fine and we are ready to host the event on Saturday.”

Ang Open division na may 15 minutes plus 5 seconds increment time control format ay mag-aalok ng P30,000, P10,000, P7,000, P5,000 para sa first, second, third at fourth placer, ayon sa pagkakahilera habang ang fifth hanggang 10th placer ay tatanggap ng P2, 000 bawat isa.

Magbubulsa naman ang 11th hanggang 15th placer ng tig P1,000.

Samantala, ang kiddies champion ay tatanggap ng P5,000. (Elech Dawa)