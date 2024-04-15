Iba’t ibang karanasan, iba’t ibang bansa na ang napupuntahan ni Liza Soberano! At iba-iba rin ang eksena niya!

Merong naging host siya, merong naging presenter siya, at heto naman ngayon, naging jury naman siya, ha!

“So thrilled and honored to have served as a jury member for the first ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival. Was such an amazing showcase of talented filmmakers from all over the world!

“Truly so inspired to continue working in an industry that encourages freedom of expression and challenges the way we think. Congratulations to all winners!” sabi ni Liza.

Kasama nga pala ni Liza na naging hurado rin si 2015 Oscars winner Tom Cross.

Ang bongga nga ni Liza, kaya naman puring-puri siya ng mga netizen.

“What an honor to be the only female member of the jury where the country is making strides in women empowerment. You’re soaring Liza!”

“Face card talaga! Kaka-proud naman siya, pinaghirapan niya talaga ng malinis na paraan ang narating niya ngayon!”

“Ang busy ni Liza, biglang tahimik mga kalaban niya.”

“Welcome to Vietnam.”

“Well done Liza! You’re career is blooming Hollywood star in progress. What an excellent decision you’ve made. Congratulations to you. Continue to shine bright ahead. God bless.”

“Congratulations Hopie.”

“With your perseverance and tenacity you can and will achieve your goals and dreams. Stay humble and keep safe.”

“Congrats Hopie. So proud of you.”

“Lovely to meet you! You are stunning and talented.”

Well, bongga! (Dondon Sermino)