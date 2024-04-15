Bradley Beal, Suns selyado 6th spot

NAGHULOG ng perpektong 6 for 6 mula 3-point range si Bradley Beal tungo sa 26 points at itinumba ng Phoenix Suns ang Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106 win sa final day ng regulation nitong Linggo (Lunes sa Maynila).

Hindi pa tapos ang pagtutuos ng dalawang teams, magkakaroon ng rematch sa first round ng Western Conference playoffs.

Ikinahon ng Suns ang No. 6 seed para makaiwas sa play-in, No. 3 ang Timberwolves sa likod ng top seed Thunder at No. 2 Nuggets.

Iho-host ng Wolves ang Game 1 ng best-of-seven series sa weekend, hihintayin muna ang resulta ng play-in sa pagitan ng 7th-10th placers.

“We can’t just look at the numbers or box scores and think that we can come out and think that we can come out and just run through the series,” giit ni Beal. “It’s going to be a tough, grind-it-out game every single night.”

Bumakas si Devin Booker ng 23 points, may 20 si Grayson Allen.

Lumamang hanggang 22 pagkatapos ng first quarter ang Suns, hindi na naibaba ng Minnesota sa single digits. Tinapos ng Phoenix ang regular season sa 10-4 blitz para siguruhin ang panalo.

Si Beal din ang tinoka para bulabugin ang kamador ng Timberwolves na si Anthony Edwards. Hindi tumira buong second half si Edwards at tumapos ng 13 points. (Vladi Eduarte)