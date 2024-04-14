Bulilyaso sa Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) ang tangkang pagpupuslit ng may P37 milyong halaga ng marijuana o dried kush sa Manila port, nabatid kahapon.

Ito’y matapos ang isinagawang physical examination at x-ray scanning noong Biyernes, na nagresulta sa pagkakadiskubre ng mga ilegal na droga na itinago sa loob ng isang container.

Pinuri naman ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio ang operasyon at sinabing ang 100% physical examination at small baggage x-ray scanning ng shipment ay nakitaan ng anim na kahon na naglalaman ng 30,952 gramo o 30.952 kilogramo ng hinihinalang pinatuyong dahoon ng marijuana o kush na may total estimated value na P37,142,400 milyon.

“We have been receiving reports about shipments containing marijuana crossing our borders and our officers have exemplified commitment and dedication in exercising vigilance against these types of activities. This latest operation shows the relentlessness and the audacity of these criminals in thinking they can get away with smuggling this huge amount of illicit drugs,” ayon kay Rubio.

Nabatid na hiniling ng CIIS-MICP ang 100% physical examination ng shipment matapos ang profiling at pagkatanggap ng derogatory information na nagsasaad na may mga balikbayan boxes ang naglalaman ng ilegal na droga mula sa Thailand.

Ayon kay CIIS Director Verne Enciso, ang anim na kahon ay naglalaman ng marijuana na may iba’t ibang timbang.

“There’s an intensified effort from these unscrupulous individuals to bring these illegal drugs into the country. We have seen in the past months how they tried to hide these in balikbayan boxes and the like. Fortunately, our frontline officers continue to employ an effective combination of enforcement mindedness and technology that led to this significant seizure,” anang opisyal.

Nabatid na ang shipment ay sinuri sa Designated Examination Area (DEA) ng MICP ng mga assigned Customs examiner, at sinaksihan ng CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), at ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sinabi naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy na nagpapatuloy ang marking ng mga nakumpiskang kontrabando sa naturang lugar.

“We want to make sure that our process is foolproof, so we can prosecute these groups and individuals to the fullest extent of the law. Not only is their prosecution for the benefit of our people, but it also shows the agency’s support for our officers who have sacrificed so much to bring these people to justice,” dagdag pa niya.

Nabatid na ang consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) at Section 1400 (misdeclaration) ng goods declaration na may kaugnayan sa Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 o mas kilala sa tawag na The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.