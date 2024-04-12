Pagbagsak ng chopper sisilipin

BUMUO ng investigating team ang Philippine Navy (PN) para tutukan ang imbestigasyon sa pagbagsak ng kanilang chopper na ikinasawi ng dalawa nilang piloto noong Huwebes sa Cavite City.

“The investigation team was already created by the commander of the Naval Air Wing and earlier today, we rendered arrival honors to their remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani,” pahayag ni PN spokesperson Commander John Percie kahapon.

Ayon kay Alcos, kahapon din ay binigyan ng arrival honors sa Libingan ng mga Bayani sina Lt. Jan Kyle Q. Borres at Ensign Izzah Leonah Taccad, mga miyembro ng Naval Air Wing ng PN.

“We pray for comfort and strength to surround the families and loved ones of Lt. Borres and Ensign Taccad during this time of profound grief and loss. Thank you for your service to the nation. As we close your flight plan, may your spirits rest in peace and look upon us, guiding us from the skies as we carry on with our missions. As we continue soaring the skies, we will always remember you in the blue vastness of the heavens,” dagdag ni Alcos.

Inilarawan ni Alcos ang dalawa na mga ‘seasoned at most experienced’ helicopter pilot si Borres habang nakumpleto na ni Taccad ang basic pilot training.

Sa ngayon ay wala pang malinaw na dahilan sa pagbagsak ng sinasakyan nilang Robinson R22 training helicopter dahil strikto aniya ang PN sa ginagawang maintenance schedule sa lahat ng kanilang air at land asset.

“And every flight we do pre-flight checks to make sure that the particular aircraft is airworthy. The Philippine Navy, whether it be a ship, a land vehicle, or an aircraft — we conduct regular checks and pre-operations checks to ensure the operational readiness of our assets,” paliwanag ni Alcos. (Edwin Balasa)