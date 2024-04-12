Lumobo ang job opportunities para sa mga Pinoy worker sa gitna ng masiglang business climate na bunga ng ‘sound policies’ ng administrasyong Marcos upang makaakit ng investments, mapahusay ang employment at mapalakas ang consumption.

Pinapurihan ni Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman ng House Appropriations Committee, ang pagsisikap ng administrasyong Marcos na makalikha ng mga trabaho kasunod ng ulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na bumaba ang unemployment rate sa 3.5%.

Sinabi ni Rep. Co na ang pagbaba ay dahil sa pagpupunyagi ng pamahalaan na mabigyan ng trabaho ang mas maraming Pilipino, kung saan iniulat ng PSA na bumaba ang bilang ng mga walang trabaho sa 1.8 million noong February 2024 mula 2.15 million noong January 2024, na nagbaba sa unemployment rate sa 3.5% mula 4.5%.

“This is clear proof that the government is doing a good job in creating more jobs for more Filipinos. A government hard at work puts more people at work,” wika ni Rep. Co sa isang statement.

“Sound policies create an upbeat business climate that attract investments that generate jobs and boost consumption. This is the virtuous cycle that heightened confidence in the country’s economy inspires,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinuri rin ng mambabatas ang administrasyong Marcos sa pagpapababa sa underemployment, mula 6.39 million underemployed Filipinos noong January 2024 sa 6.08 million underemployed Filipinos noong February 2024.

Ayon sa PSA, katumbas ito ng underemployment rate na 12.4 percent noong February laban sa 13.9 percent noong January. Ang underemployed persons ay yaong mga naghahangad ng dagdag na oras sa kanilang kasalukuyang trabaho o magkaroon ng karagdagang trabaho.

Naunang sinabi ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na tinututukan ng administrasyong Marcos ang pagpapalakas sa ugnayan sa industriya, academe, at sa public sector upang tugunan ang skill mismatches sa labor market.

“The needs of vulnerable groups, including women, youth, older people, and those with disabilities, remain our priority to encourage workforce participation. We will improve access to quality childcare, finance, and entrepreneurship opportunities to support women’s entry and retention in the labor market,” pahayag ni NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan sa hiwalay na statement.

Sinabi ni Balisacan na muling rerepasuhin ng pamahalaan ang umiiral na polisiya hinggil sa alternative work modes, tulad ng Telecommuting Act, at iangkop ito sa umuunlad na work landscape upang matugunan ang lumalaking kagustuhan para sa remote work.

“The government will explore enhancing the potential of part-time work to help promote lifelong learning. A framework for part-time work and similar set-ups can allow workers to retool or upskill without leaving the workforce,” ani Balisacan.