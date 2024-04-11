Sinupalpal ng Pasig City Regional Trial Court ang mosyon ng kampo ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy na pigilin ang paglalabas ng warrant of arrest kaugnay ng qualified human trafficking case laban sa lider ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Hindi katulad ng child abuse case sa Davao RTC na maaaring magpiyansa si Quiboloy, ang kaso sa Pasig RTC ay non-bailable.

“After consideration of the arguments brought forth by the parties, the court finds the Motion to Defer/Suspend Proceedings and Hold in Abeyance Issuance of Warrant of Arrest to be a prohibited motion and should therefore be DENIED,” ayon sa utos ng Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 nitong Abril 11.

Nauna rito, hiniling ng abogado ni Quiboloy sa Pasig court na isuspinde ang pagtalakay sa human trafficking case habang nakabinbin pa ang resolusyon ng Secretary of Justice sa kanilang Motion for Reconsideration.

Nanindigan naman ang korte na hindi ito sapat na dahilan para suspendehin ang arraignment sa ila­lim ng Section 11, Rule 116 ng Rules of the Court.

“Clearly, from the foregoing, there is no basis for this court to suspend the proceedings by reason of the filing of a motion for reconsideration on the Resolution of the petition for review before the Department of Justice as this is not one of the grounds stated under Section 11, Rule 116 of the Rules on Criminal Procedure,” ayon sa utos ng korte.

“This court, after personally examining the information and its supporting document, finds proba­ble cause for the arrest of all the accused. Let warrants of arrest be issued against them,” diin ng korte.

Bukod kay Quiboloy, ang iba pang akusado ay sina Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada at Sylvia Cemane.