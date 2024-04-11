Karera Tips Ni Jp Gonzales

Abril 12, 2024 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 3 War Chief, 2 American Ford, 4 Chiller, 6 Ginger Cat

R02 – 3 Most Greatful, 5 Hakeem, 8 Eye In The Sky, 7 Sky Story

R03 – 11 Captain Det Det, 2 You Never Know, 1 Maki Boi, 8 Double Happines

R04 – 7 Glenda’s Magic, 4 Rise Up, 6 Lightning Bolt, 3 Barayong

R05 – 1 Chocolate Thunder/Jubilum, 8 Doña Chichay, 2 Grand Laughter, 3 Blame The Ghost

R06 – 10 Modern Stroke, 4 iikot Lang/Heritage, 8 Jersey Crown, 12 Samantha

R07 – 9 Eyeshot, 2 Real Fair, 7 Jean Genie, 1 Valued Friendship

R08 – 1 Carried Away, 7 Cool Mom, 2 Love Radio, 3 Malibu Bell

Solo Pick: War Chief

Longshot: Eyeshot