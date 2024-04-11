Claudine Barretto kinilig kina Sen Imee Marcos, Direk Darryl Yap

Super proud si Claudine Barretto na finally ay nakilala niya sina Senator Imee Marcos, Direk Darryl Yap. Matagal na raw niyang gustong ma-meet ang dalawa, kaya super happy siya na sa wakas ay nangyari na `yon.

“Hi Palanggas. Last Friday I was invited by Ms. Imee Marcos to guest in her vlog. Of course I said yes right away, especially because sa dami niyang puwede niyang i-guest sa vlog niya, it really is an honor to have met her in person & makipagkwentuhan even after our interview.

“One more bonus is that I finally met Direk Daryl Yap. I never thought he’d be so young pala. He told me that he has a movie for me with Viva Films & told me the story.

“It was such a pleasant day with amazing people like Ms. Imee and Direk Daryl. Can’t wait to work with you real soon.

“To Ms. Imee thank you so much for guesting me. It is truly an honor & privilege to have met you. Yes I will keep in touch.

“As of the same night Boss Vic said yes I will do the movie with Direk Daryl.

“Palanggas please support Ms. Imee Marcos’s vlog. Again thank you @officialimeemarcos and @darylyap.”

Well, bongga naman na may project ulit si Claudine, at si Direk Darryl ang magdidirek.

Pero sa post na `yon ni Claudine, sa 79 na nag-comment, karamihan doon ay hindi bet ang nakita nila.

“Sorry Clau, not that woman and that director!”

“I love you Clau, but not that woman, sorry.”

“I’m sorry Clau, not her.”

“I like you Ms. Clau, but sorry, ekis sa akin ‘yang dalawang yan.”

“Idol kita since 2000, but this is a no.”

“Naku Clau, wrong move, lalong mababaon sa lupa ang career mo.”

Well, kanya-kanyang choice `yan…

Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)