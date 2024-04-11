Agrarian chief nangako ng lupa sa tribong Ati

Siniguro ni Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III sa mga miyembro ng Boracay Ati Tribal Association na pagkakalooban sila ng pamahalaan ng lupa.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ni Estrella na sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order No. 75, series 2019, ang DAR ay hindi lamang magkakaloob ng isa hanggang tatlong ektaryang lupa, kundi bibigyan din ang mga miyembro ng Ati ng lahat ng tulong at suporta.

Ginawa ng Agrarian Reform chief ang katiyakan makaraang matuklasan na ang Boracay Island ay hindi angkop sa pagsasaka at walang basehan upang gawaran ng Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) ang mga miyembro ng Ati.

“We treat people with compassion, but we must uphold the law relative to the issue of Ati in Boracay,” pahayag ni Estrella sa isang press conference na idinaos kasunod ng pamamahagi ng CLOAs sa Negros Occidental.

“The Bureau of Soils and Water Management under the Department of Agriculture declared the landholding not suitable for agriculture which should be exempted from DAR coverage under Republic Act 6657, or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program,” pagbibigay-diin niya.

Sinabi pa ni Estrella na napaso na ang period ng pag-iisyu ng notice of coverage of private lands noong June 30, 2014, nang ipalabas ng DAR ang CLOAs sa ATI noong 2018.

Aniya, mas gusto ng 44 miyembro ng Boracay Ati Tribal Association na paghati-hatian ang 1,282 square meters nang sa gayon ay makapagmay-ari sila ng 30 square meters, na nangangahulugan na ang lupa ay hindi angkop sa agrikultura.

“They cannot invoke Executive Order 75 here because it is not even a government-owned land since there is a legitimate claimant. EO 75 is a Malacanang order directing all government agencies to identify government land that could be distributed to qualified beneficiaries,” pahayag ng Agrarian Reform chief.