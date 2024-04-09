Rolando Gabriel Dy, Jr. dehins umubra sa Briton

KINAPOS na makuha ang ikatlong sunod na panalo ni dating 2020 BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year at dating Abu Dhabi Warriors featherweight champion Rolando Gabriel “Dy Incredible” Dy, Jr. matapos mabigo kay British featherweight titlist Martin Reffell sa “Bare-Knuckle Boxing 37” sa The Hangar Events Venue sa Wolverhampton, England.

Bagaman nabigo sa bugbugan ay nakakuha naman ng malaking respeto ang anak ni dating World Boxing Council super-featherweight title holder Rolando Navarrete nang hindi palaring makuha ang fifth round decision na hinandugan bilang Fight of the Night ng naturang salpukan na nagresulta sa pagkakapanalo ng 37-anyos na tubong United Kingdom sa puntos upang ibigay ang unang pagkatalo sa 32-anyos na boxer mula Paranaque City sa professional bare-knuckle match.

“[It was] quite sad, he got me in the throat so I cannot speak much louder, no reasons, as a proud man I am humble in defeat and gracious in victory and I will give any reasons. I went here with a perfect game plan, with adjustments. I want five rounds, I was in the best shape of my life, but it is what it is,” wika ni Dy sa isang post-fight interview na ginanap noong Marso 30 sa isa sa undercard bout ng world heavyweight title fight sa pagitan nina Richie Leak at Daniel Podmore.

“His style is very knuckle, his style is more of bare-knuckle and I never spar something like that in the Philippines. I can’t hide in my shell, in my defense because his sharp punches work in bare-knuckle and I was surprised by that kind of style. I’ll just enjoy my time with my family and I will be back and I learn so much from this fight and I entertain the crowd, I get the respect of everyone here including Rafa, he gave so much respect to me and I’m humbled in defeat. I suffered so much on my MMA career and I suffered my first defeat in BKB in the highest level of the sport,” aniya.

Naging matagumpay sa pagtalon sa bare-knuckle boxing si Dy na lumalaban bilang kauna-unahang Pinoy sa promotional company matapos ang apat na sunod na kabiguan sa BRAVE CF.

Nagawang makuha ng 5-foot-8 Pinoy fighter ang magkasunod na panalo sa BKB laban kina Apisit Sangmuang ng Thailand sa 42 segundo ng first round dulot ng knockout sa debut fight nito sa BKFC Asia 4: The Big Bash noong Disyembre 10, 2022 na sinundan ng panibagong KO na panalo laban kay British boxer George Hillyard sa fourth-round sa BKB 34 noong Setyembre 16, 2023 sa London, UK.

Minsang nakamit ni Dy ang bakanteng Abu Dhabi Warriors featherweight championship noong 2019, bago ito lumipat sa BRAVE FC sa parehong taon.

Hindi pinalad si Dy sa kanyang dalawang unang laban sa promotional firm, subalit sa pag-akyat sa lightweight ay agad na nagpasikat nang talunin ang mga top contender na sina Maciek Gierszewski at John Brewin hanggang mabigo sa tatlong sumunod nitong laban. (Gerard Arce)