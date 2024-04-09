NAMAMAYAGPAG ngayon ang Borongan City sa Samar bilang smart city dahil sa mga application na dinevelop ng isang iskolar ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) scholar at mga kasamahan nitong estudyante ng computer engineering mula sa Eastern Samar State University (ESSU).

Dahil sa mga nadevelop na app ni Shane Francis Javier, mas napabilis ang paghahatid ng serbisyo sa publiko at napaganda rin ang pagpapatupad ng programa ng lungsod gamit ang “Libreng Sakay” system na computer applications (QR)-cards generated na inilunsad noong Marso.

Sa ulat ng Philippine News Agency (PNA), nagawa ang app na ito sa tulong ng mga kasamahan ni Javier na sina Tristan Ehron Tumbaga, Rommel Alidon at Armand Ralph Anacta.

Dahil sa kanilang app na ini-install sa mga mobile phone ng mga pasahero, natutukoy na ang mga lokasyon ng mga bus pati ang pagdating nito sa isang lugar.

“Students are one of the primary beneficiaries of the Libre Sakay program. Aside from lessening their transportation expenses, the app can help them get real-time data to track the buses,” sabi ni Javier.

“Imagine the scenario before, where you were late for class because you kept on waiting for public transport, just because you didn’t know when one would pass by your location. Now, with the Libre Sakay system, the students can get real-time information about the availability and arrival of buses,” dagdag pa niya.

Bukod sa Libreng Sakay, bumuo rin sila ng Legislative Tracking System (LTS), isang centralized legislative information system para mas maging efficient at transparent ang public engagement sa legislative process.

Pinuri naman ni DOST Undersecretary Sancho Mabborang ang kahusayan ni Javier at ang kanyang team.

Hinakayat din sila ni Mabborang na magpatuloy sa pagtuklas at paggawa ng marami pang innovative approach dahil susuportahan ito ng DOST.