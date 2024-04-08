Sofia Andres umaray sa tawag na laos, manggagamit

Ramdam na ramdam mo na may pinagdadaanan si Sofia Andres ngayon.

Pero mukhang hindi `yon sa love life, o sa personal niyang buhay, o sa pamilya niya, kundi sa mga taong nakakasalamuha niya, o mga kaibigan din na hindi naging totoo sa kanya.

Nag-post si Sofia, tungkol sa mga tamang tao na mahirap na raw hapanin ngayon.

“Is it really that hard to find the right people in life?” sabi niya.

At may may pa-‘ask me’ pa sa kanyang Instagram story tungkol pa rin sa mga maling tao sa buhay niya.

Heto nga ang sunod-sunod na tanong ni Sofia:

“Do u still feel like following a person on Instagram when they treated you so bad?”

“What about the people that makes you feel so small and not give you the respect you deserve?”

“What do you do if they still invite you to their party/gatherings and pretend that nothing happened & they didn’t do you wrong?”

At siyempre, na-appreciate nga niya ang mga sagot ng mga follower niya, pero sinagot din niya ang mga tanong niya.

“I appreciate all your answers. I grew up working hard for the things I have now. Mahirap talaga pag walang pera…

“Pag wala kang pera minamaliit ka. Tanga ka, may mga tao that will make you feel that you are nothing and will tell you all your flaws. This is me speaking up for what I experienced,” sabi ni Sofia.

“Cos I believe that time is soo precious to be wasting it with the people that’s not worth my time, cos we cannot take that back.

“I wanna enjoy life with people who are real and value the friendship.

“Keep your feet on the ground, mayaman ka man o mahirap. Walang perpekto sa mundo. Wag lang manakit o manapak ng tao.

“A lot of you were saying… ah laos na `yan, ah manggagamit yan, ah hindi pa kasal `yan, ah may anak lang yan, hindi naman invited ‘yan.

“I don’t feel comfortable sharing this with you dahil baka sabihin papansin. But this is how I feel and I want you to know that it also bothers me.

“I am always misunderstood for being so real. The right people and my real friends will know. I am not giving the random strangers their power to destroy me.

“Maraming kuwento na hindi alam ang buong storya, pero I know that time will come. And I will let the Lord do His plans for me.”

Well, sa panahon ng social media, talagang lahat na yata ng masasakit na maririnig mo mula sa iba’t ibang tao, mararanasan mo. Sabi nga, patibayan ng dibdib ngayon, na hindi ka dapat maapektuhan sa sinasabi ng iba.

Pero sabi nga rin, tao lang tayo, o ang mga artista, at nakakaramdam talaga sila ng sakit, at umaaray rin naman talaga.

So sa mga basher, hater, o kahit sa mga plastic na nagpapanggap na kaibigan mo, masaya ba kayo sa ginagawa niyo? Na may nasasaktan, natatapakan kayong ibang tao?

Sagooottttt! Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)