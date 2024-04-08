Hinimok ng isang international think tank institution ang pamahalaan na repasuhin ang isang lumang batas para makatulong sa pagpapabilis ng internet connections sa buong bansa.

Sa isang statement, sinabi ng Stratbase ADR Institute na ang National Building Code of the Philippines, na ipinasa noong 1977, ay kailangan nang rebisahin para makatulong na makamit ang digital transformation sa bansa.

Iginiit ng institute na ang internet ay nananatiling “isang eight-year-old novelty” sa panahon na isinabatas ang NBC at ang power at water utilities lamang ang itinuturing na mahalaga sa commercial at residential properties.

Sinabi ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) na ang access sa internet ay isang basic human right sa digital era.

Ayon sa Stratbase, dapat saklawin ng pag-amyenda sa NBC kapwa ang commercial at public sectors, gayundin ang pagkakaloob sa internet service providers ng sapat na lugar para magtayo ng fiber optic cables at equipment upang mas mabilis na maka-access sa internet. ang mga Pilipino

“Broadband internet connectivity has emerged as one of the most basic needs in today’s world. It only follows that property development, both in the public and private sectors, should provide the internet service providers access to adequate space to install the necessary fiber optic cables and equipment that would deliver services to tenants and occupants,” wika ni Stratbase ADR Institute head Prof. Victor Andres Manhit.

“This will free up resources that can be spent on the improvement and expansion of broadband services. This will also send a clear message that the government is determined to transform the country into a globally competitive digital economy,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa local data mula sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), lumitaw na 65 percent ng populasyon ng bansa ang wala pa ring internet.

“In its current phase in the digital age, 77.81 percent of the Filipino population is expected to only have internet access by 2028,” ayon sa datos mula sa Statista Research Department.

Ang Pilipinas ay kasalukuyang pang-41 sa buong mundo pagdating sa average broadband internet speed, na napaulat na nananatiling pangunahing alalahanin dahil kadalasan itong hindi maaasahan at limitado lamang, ayon sa Telecom Review.

Samantala, aprubado na sa House of Representatives ang isang bill na naglalayong amyendahan ang NBC, ang HB 500.