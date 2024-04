Kinondena ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro ang militarisasyon ng Batasan Island, na maaari umanong magpalala sa tensyon sa South China Sea.

“The military transformation of such an idyllic island is highly deplora­ble and would further escalate the growing tensions in the South China Sea. It would also make Batanes a target of attacks as it would be a forward base of the US if China moves against Taiwan,” sabi ni Castro.

“If this happens or if China escalates its aggression in the West Philippine Sea then we would be right smack in the middle of an inter-imperialist war, making the Philippines the thea­ter of war in Southeast Asia,” dagdag pa nito.

Dalawang opisyal ng United States Army engineers ang pumunta sa Batanes kamakailan bilang bahagi ng preparasyon sa pagtatayo ng mga military infrastructure, kasama na ang pagtatayo ng humanita­rian logistics warehouse bilang bahagi ng isasagawang Balikatan military exercises. (Billy Begas)