Binalaan ng isang kongresista ang administras¬yong Marcos na huwag ibigay ang kondisyong hinihingi ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy para siya ay sumuko dahil pagtatawanan sa buong mundo ang ating justice system na kayang i-bully ng isang pugante.

Ayon kay House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, sa halip na magbigay ng kondis¬yon, dapat ay sumuko na lamang si Quiboloy at patunayan na inosente ito sa mga ibinibintang sa kanya.

“Quiboloy is thumbing his nose at the Marcos administration and if it accedes to his demands, then it would be the laughing stock of the international community for having a justice system that can be bullied,” sabi ni Castro.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Quiboloy na haharapin nito ang mga kaso laban sa kanya kung hindi umano makikialam ang ibang bansa lalo na ang Estados Unidos. Si Quiboloy ay wanted sa Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) dahil sa mga kasong “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

Sinabi ni Castro na ang paglalatag ng kondisyon ni Quiboloy ay nagpapakita ng pagkakaroon ng double standard at pagbibigay ng prebilihiyo rito.

“Feelingero talaga hanggang ngayon,” sabi ng lady solon.

“Quiboloy should just face the charges against him here and in the US to prove if he is indeed innocent. He should also attend the hearings in Congress and the Senate instead of just being a fugitive. Sa pagtatago nya lalo lang lumalakas ang argumento na mukhang guilty talaga siya,” dagdag pa nito.

Bago naglabas ang korte sa Davao City, nauna ng naglabas ng warrant of arrest ang Senado at Kamara de Represen¬tantes laban kay Quiboloy dahil sa hindi nito pagdalo sa mga pagdinig.

“We urge Quiboloy to face the case against him and dispel any doubts regarding his innocence. Demanding guarantees only perpetuates the perception of guilt. Justice should prevail, and he should face the legal process without further delay,” dagdag pa ni Castro. (Billy Begas)