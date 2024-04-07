Lumpia Queen nominado sa Annual Webby Awards

Ang bongga ni Abi Marquez, na kilala rin bilang si Lumpia Queen dahil nominado nga siya sa 28th Annual Webby Awards, sa kategoryang Social – Food and Drink category.

Aba, malaking achievement ito para kay Abi, at para na rin sa mga Filipino culinary representation on the global stage.

Ang bongga na umabot sa 13,000 ang sinubmit sa kanila from around the world, at umabot siya sa top 12% of entries submitted.

This also puts her in esteemed company alongside notable figures and entities such as America’s Test Kitchen and Jennifer Garner. It likewise signifies Marquez’s impactful contribution to the digital food community.

Sa edad na 23, na-capture ni Abi ang puso at palates of millions worldwide with her delectable and innovative culinary creations, predominantly featuring the beloved Filipino dish, lumpia.

Sikat nga rin siya sa TikTok na 3.3 million followers siya, at kaloka na may 1 billion views and 86 million likes siya.

Si Abi rin ang tinanghal na TikTok Foodie Creator of the Year award noong 2023.

Si Abi ay talent ng NYMA, the artist management arm of Kroma Entertainment, since 2023. Masasabi ngang Philippine pride si Abi.

Anyway, sa mga gustong sumuporta kay Abi sa Webby Awards, inaanyayahan ang lahat ng mga Pinoy na iboto siya sa Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Bongga, di ba? (Dondon Sermino)