Fish kill sa Pangasinan pinabulaanan

Klinaro nitong Biyernes ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) na walang nangyaring fishkill sa Western Pangasinan.

“Latest monitoring results of BFAR in aquaculture areas in Ilocos region did not show any indication or likelihood of the occurrence of fish kill,” ayon sa pahayag ng BFAR regional field office.

Pinabulaanan din ni aquatic operator Ronald Eugenio na may sinabi siyang may napaulat na fish kill sa nasabing lugar.

Ayon kay Eugenio, siya ay na-interview lamang ng local radio station sa Pangasinan at ang tangi nilang pinag-usapan ay ang epekto ng El Niño sa mga fish grower.

“We ask members of the media to be responsible and circumspect in their reports as these can impact the fish production industry which is very important to the country’s food security,” ayon sa BFAR regional office. (Allan Bergonia)