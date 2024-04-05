Anak ni Janella Salvador nagkasakit, mall show nakansela

Marami ang nalungkot sa hindi pagkatuloy ng ‘Under Parallel Skies’ mall shows ni Janella Salvador sa SM City Pampanga at Starmall San Jose Del Monte nitong Biyernes.

Sa post ng 28 Squared Studios kahapon ng umaga ay inanunsyo nga nila ang na postponed ang dalawang mall shows.

“We want to thank you for your love, support, and excitement for our movie, ‘Under Parallel Skies’. However, we regret to inform you that we are postponing today’s mall tour at SM City Pampanga and Starmall San Jose Del Monte due to a family emergency concerning Janella Salvador.

“Please stay tuned to 28 Squared Studios’ social media accounts for the updated schedule of the mall tour.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope for your kind understanding regarding this matter,” sey ng 28 Squared Studios sa kanilang official statement.

Binahagi naman ni Janella sa kanyang Instagram story ang picture ng kanyang anak at sinabing inatake ito ng asthma na naging rason kaya hindi natuloy ang kanyang mall shows.

“Asthma sucks. The past 48 hours have been such a nightmare but I’m positive my brave boy will bounce back stronger than ever in no time,” sey ni Janella sa kanyang caption.

Dagdag pa niya, “Would have really loved to see you all at the mall shows today. Hope you understand.”

Buti pinaliwanag ni Janella ang tunay na dahilan kung bakit postponed ang kanyang mall shows dahil may ilang netizens ang nag-iintriga na nag-iinarte lang ang Kapamilya actress at kinokonek pa sa hindi niya pag-sample ng kanyang kanta na ‘Headtone’ sa ‘It’s Showtime’, ha!

Kaloka talaga ang ibang mga tao, ha!

Pero sana gumaling nga agad ang anak ni Janella. We’re praying! (Byx Almacen)