CJ Perez tinik sa landas ng Gins

Mga laro Biyernes:

(Araneta Coliseum)

4:30pm – TNT vs NorthPort

7:30pm – Ginebra vs SMB

BASAGAN ang Ginebra at San Miguel Beer sa second game ng PBA Philippine Cup double header sa Smart Araneta Coliseum ngayong Biyernes.

Kuntento si coach Tim Cone sa nakikita niya kay Sydney Onwubere na back-up nina main bigs Japeth Aguilar at Christian Standhardinger.

Si Scottie Thompson, ayaw madaliin ang balik mula back injury kaya sina Nards Pinto, Maverick Ahanmisi, LA Tenorio at Stanley Pringle muna ang salitan sa point.

“It’s still a little early, I don’t think that we are exactly where we wanna be as a team,” ani Cone. “We expect to get better as the conference goes along.”

Sa conference, top two lagi ang target at pinag-aagawan.

Naipagpag ng Gin Kings ang Magnolia 87-77 noong Linggo – ang 100th win (vs. 104 losses) ng Ginebra sa Manila Clasico.

Susubukan naman nila ang isa pang bigatin sa San Miguel Beer.

“We know probably San Miguel will get of those top two position and Magnolia will probably get the second,” dagdag ni Cone. “So beating Magnolia was really important. Still gives us a shot of that top two.”

Beermen na lang ang unbeaten (3-0) sa torneo, magkakasubukan ngayon ang sister teams. Nasa ibaba ng SMB ang Gin (3-1).

Huling nilango ng Beer ang Phoenix 116-102 noon Ding Easter Sunday.

“We’ll figure out a way to come out with a victory over San Miguel will be abig thing in terms of helping us to the top two,” punto ni Cone.

Magiging problema ng Gins ang consistent na laro nina CJ Perez at seven-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, gayundin sina Jericho Cruz, Marcio Lassiter at Don Trollano. (Vladi Eduarte)