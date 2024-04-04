Balik sa theater ang Kapamilya actor na si Adrian Lindayag

Isa siya sa mga bigating aktor na bahagi ng revival ng hit musical na ‘Rent’ na tungkol sa pag-ibig, friendship, at sa naging impact at mga aral tungkol sa HIV/AIDS.

Sa kanyang pagbabalik sa theater ay muli niyang bibigyang buhay ang character ni Angel na isang drag queen at street musician sa New York.

Ito rin ang una niyang role bilang isang aktor.

“I was inspired by the story of Angel who lived a full life even with HIV. That is what I want to embody. Somehow I feel like I have a second life,” pahayag ni Adrian sa naganap na press conference para sa ‘Rent’.

Dito rin niya binahagi sa unang pagkakataon kung paano niya niyakap ang pagiging HIV+ katulad ng kanyang character na si Angel.

“It was late 2017 when I was diagnosed as positive for HIV,” kuwento ni Adrian.

“People would always ask me what my next role or what is my dream role. I always say it is still Angel because I need to tell his story on a bigger stage.”

Naikuwento rin niya kung paano nabago ang buhay niya ng theater at ng ‘Rent’.

“I had to take a break from work. I was trying to find an avenue to rest my body physically. That is when I saw the audition in Ateneo Blue Repertory’s ‘Rent’ in 2018. Abby Sulit, my musical director gave me a chance and cast me for the role of Angel. That was when I quit my corporate job and started to be an actor. Before that, I did not have any experience. She took a risk and it changed my life,” kuwento niya.

Sa kanyang paglantad ay nais niyang ipakita na walang damat ikahiya sa pagiging HIV+ at ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na kaalaman tungkol dito.

“I’ve been living in shame for the past few years and I just got tired of it. I want to motivate them to get tested. Knowledge is power. You can live a full life and be a person like me, you would not even know. I take a pill and I took that test. I have friends who passed away from this disease because they were so scared to get themselves tested and visit the clinics. But these pills are free. Younger people do not have to die anymore,” paliwanag niya.

“Disclosing is not something I am obligated to do but I felt being part of ‘Rent’ again I felt the weight of how important it is especially for the youth because the prevalence went down to 15 years old because we lack education,” dagdag pa niya.

Makakasama naman niya sa ‘Rent’ sina Markki Stroem, Guji Lorenzana, Ian Pangilinan, former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Jordan Andrews, at iba pang theater actors.

Mapapanood ang ‘Rent’ simula April 19 hanggang June 1 sa Carlos P. Romulo Theater sa RCBC Plaza sa Makati City.

Sa kasalukuyan ay napapanood din siya sa teleseryeng ‘Linlang’ kung saan isa ang kanyang character na si William sa kinaiinisan ng viewers dahil sa pagtatakip nito ng mga baho ng kanyang kaibigang si Juliana na role ni Kim Chiu.

Nakakabilib nga ang tapang ni Adrian sa pag-amin niya sa karanasang ito na tiyak na makakatulong at magbibigay ng inspirasyon sa iba pang HIV+.

Salamat, Adrian!