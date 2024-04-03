P102M vape na may cannabis bistado ng BoC sa 5 balıkbayan box

Pumalo sa P102 milyong halaga ng mga hinihinalang kush at smuggled vapes na may cannabis content ang nadiskubre ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa isinagawang physical examination sa ilang balikbayan boxes mula sa Thailand sa Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Nabatid na ang shipment ay naglalaman ng 200 balikbayan boxes, ngunit lima sa mga ito ang nagbigay sa kanila ng positibong indikasyon na naglalaman ng mga illegal na droga matapos isailalim sa inspeksiyon ng narcotic detection dog ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sa inspeksiyon ng mga ahente ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-MICP, nabatid na nasa 82 kilogramo ng suspected marijuana o kush at 1,881 piraso ng disposable distillate vape pen na may cannabis content ang nadiskubre.

“For Filipino families, balikbayan boxes symbolize their love and longing for their loved ones. Unfortunately, it is now being used by unscrupulous individuals to smuggle in illegal drugs, vapes, and many other items. Here in the BOC, we want to assure our kababayans that we’re working hard to get to the bottom of this,” ayon kay Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Sinabi naman ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na ang physical examination na isinagawa noong Abril 2, 2024 ay resulta ng alert order na inisyu noong Pebrero 28, 2024 matapos na makatanggap ang CIIS-MICP ng derogatory information hinggil sa shipment na naka-consigned sa Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders at ang recipient na nakalista ay si Gerard Cruz.

“There were 200 balikbayan boxes in the shipment. Out of those 200, our K9 dogs indicated that five balikbayan boxes may be positive for the presence of illegal substance. Upon opening these boxes, we found marijuana or kush and vapes with cannabis content,” aniya.

Matapos ang inspeksiyon, ang mga items ay kaagad na ibinalik sa container van, na kaagad ring sinelyuhan at ipinadlak para sa safekeeping. Ang mga ito ay kaagad ring iti-turn over sa PDEA matapos ang full inventory.

Inihayag naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy na ang shipment na orihinal na idineklara bilang consolidated balikbayan boxes at personal effects mula sa Thailand bago natuklasang naglalaman pala ng illegal na droga, ay pawang misdeclared at undeclared items.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of what our officers do on the ground. This latest operation is a testament to that, as well as proof that our ongoing border security mission is disrupting the flow of these smuggled items, making it harder for these organizations to bend our laws to their will,” aniya.

Ayon sa BOC, ang consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) at Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 p The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.