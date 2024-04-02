After one year: Kyle Echarri durog pa rin puso sa kapatid na namatay

Marami ang na-touch at naiyak sa pa-tribute ni Kyle Echarri sa kapatid niyang si Bella na pumanaw noong isang taon.

Nag-post si Kyle ng solo pic ni Bela, picture nila, pati video ng kapatid.

Caption ng Kapamilya singer-actor, “A year ago today my angel flew to heaven.

“Today hurts just as much as it did before… to be honest I can’t wrap my head around the fact it’s already been a year because it feels like just yesterday I was receiving the news that my angel had to fight a battle that she never deserved.

“No matter how I look at it there’s no way to explain how unfair cancer is. But I do know one thing… and that’s the fact that my sister would want to see me smiling on this day.

“Now although it may be hard I do know she’s probably the happiest little girl in heaven sitting right next to her Papa Jesus.

“Grief as I’ve noticed never does get easier. In fact it’s been getting harder and harder for me to process the fact that she’s not coming back… and I don’t know when’s the next time I’m really gonna be able to see her? I know she’d never want me to dwell on that fact though.”

Dagdag pa ni Kyle, “So Bella I just wanna say that I love you with all my heart. When you left I questioned my purpose in this life because when I was younger all I ever wanted to be was a good manong to you.

“You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and I will stand by that til the day I get to see you again. I miss the way you would brighten my dark days and how you would always be the first one to be proud of manong in any and every achievement of mine.

“I wish I got to spend more time with you my princess. But I do feel your presence everywhere I go.

“It may never be the same but do know I live this life to make you proud and I want you to feel our love in everything we do. Even before you left you were always an angel to me… someone I will proudly remind the world of everyday if I could.

“I miss and love you so much my princess don’t forget to watch over Me, Manong, Mama, and Papa ok?”

Kahit isang taon na nga pagkatapos pumanaw ng kapatid ay ramdam pa rin na durog ang puso ni Kyle na hindi na nila kapiling si Bella.

Bumuhos naman ang komento ng mga kaibigan, followers ni Kyle sa post niyang iyon. (Jun Lalin)