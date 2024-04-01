Liwanag sumilip mula itaas: Maymay Entrata bininyagan, kinilabutan sa karanasan

Kinilabutan si Maymay Entrata sa naranasan niya habang binibinyagan siya, o nakalublob sa tubig. Ikinuwento rin ni Maymay kung paano siya napalapit sa Diyos.

Heto nga ang kuwento ni Maymay:

“I’ve been a Christian since 2015, got lost when I entered the industry, was invited and attended favor church last 2019, took the wrong path again not until 2023, when I slowly came back to Him.

“When He wrapped His arms around me, without condemning who I was and what I did, it was my turn to surrender all that I am & all that I do for Him — acknowledging that it is He who is in control of my life and not me.

“Now, I want to seek Him first before anything else because I know by doing so, everything will fall into its right place.

“Jesus, this is me, who is publicly declaring that I am with you, I’m dying from my sins and I am with you in the resurrection. The old is gone and the new has come.

“I am still not perfect, I am still flawed but the great thing is that I know where and who I am belong to!” pahayag ni Maymay.

At dito nga niya naikuwento ang naobserbahan na may kakaibang ilaw na mula sa itaas na tumama sa kanya habang binibinyagan siya.

“Ps. This is a raw video of my Baptism earlier 10am and then I noticed something, pagkaahon ko mula sa tubig, they were praying for me and while doing that, I noticed that the color of the video suddenly changed.

“I didn’t bother about it, but then I remember someone gave me another video earlier, and then I got goosebumps coz the light was from outside, above the sky.

“I just remember when Jesus was baptized by John.”

Marami naman ang natuwa sa pagbabagong ito sa buhay ni Maymay. Sabi nga nila, pati langit ay nagbunyi kay Maymay. (Dondon Sermino)