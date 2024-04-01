Justin Brownlee, Bennie Boatwright iisa lang ang karakas ng laro sa court

KINUMPIRMA ni Gilas head coach Tim Cone na sumang-ayon na si San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright na maging susunod na naturalized player ng national team matapos ang pag-uusap sa pagitan ng kampo ng huli at ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) nitong Linggo.

Ayon kay Cone, hindi pa niya nakakausap si Boatwright pero nalaman niya ang resulta ng meeting at umaasa ang Gilas Pilipinas coach na makakasama ang dating San Miguel import sa national team.

Sinabi pa ni Cone na sina SBP Executive Director Erika Dy at Gilas Pilipinas team manager Richard Del Rosario ay nakakausap ang kampo ni Boatwright tungkol sa proseso ng naturalization nito.

“I was the one who asked for him,” saad ni Cone sa laban ng Barangay Ginebra kontra tinalong Magnolia sa PBA Philippine Cup nitong Linggo. “I think he is a tremendous talent. He has great size. And he can play in and out.”

Sinabi ni Cone na ang 6-foot-10 na si Boatwright ay swak sa sistema ng Gilas na malaking bagay para sa tagumpay ng koponan.

“He is very versatile. Kinda reminds me of a young Justin (Brownlee), just three or four inches taller,” ani Cone.

Pero ipinaalam ni Cone sa mga umaasa na ang proseso para sa naturalization ni Boatwright ay gugugol ng oras at panahon tulad ng nangyari kay Brownlee, dadaan ito sa House of Representatives at sa Senate bago maging ganap na batas.

“I have not been part of the conversation in terms of speaking to him and his agents. I’m hearing everything third party. Richard is the one speaking to him,” wika ni Cone.

“But as far as I know, we have an agreement and he is already submitting papers to (get) naturalized,” dagdag ni Cone.

Niliwanag naman ni Cone na magiging back-up si Boatwright kay Brownlee sa mga laro kapag naaprubahan na ang naturalization ng una.

“This could be a process. It is usually a long process – three, four, maybe eight months. We don’t know. It took Justin a long time to get his. But it’s just something else that he was excited about doing it,” pahayag pa ni Cone.

“But without a doubt, this is written in stone right now. Justin is our guy. And Bennie is going to be his back-up, just like Justin was the back-up to Jordan Clarkson in the World Cup. So we are going with that at the moment. But again, I haven’t talked to him personally about it. But coach Richard has. He has also talked to his agent. Him and Erika Dy are the two that are working on that.” (Elech Dawa)