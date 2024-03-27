Austin Reaves ginasolinahan balikwas ng Lakers vs Bucks

Walang LeBron James, humarabas si Austin Reaves sa kalagitnaan ng fourth quarter para ihatid ang Los Angeles Lakers sa manipis na 128-124 panalo kontra Milwaukee Bucks sa double-overtime nitong Martes (Miyerkoles sa Amerika).

Kinumpleto ni Reaves ang pangalawang career triple-double na 29 points, 14 rebounds at 10 assists sa 47 minutes tungo sa pang-apat na sunod na panalo ng Los Angeles.

May left ankle issue si LeBron kaya ipinahinga ng LA.

Iwan pa ng 19 sa fourth quarter ang Lakers, hindi nga lumamang pero nagawan ng paraan ni Reaves para agawin ang panalo.

“It was one of those moments that you could either flip the pgae to tomorrow, get ready for that game or you could go out ang compete 100 percent and give youself an opportunity or at leas try to give yourself an opportunity to get back in the game,” bida ni Austin.

Bumomba si Anthony Daivs ng 34 points at 23 rebounds sa loob ng sagarang 52 minutes bagaman pinigil ng knee problem sa dulo ng laro.

“A 20-point lead in this league now, it’s nothing because of the way the offense is right now in the league, so high-powered that you can wipe away a lead pretty fast,” bida ni AD.

Nawalan ng saysay ang ninth triple-double sa season ni Giannis Antetotokounmpo na 29 points, season-high 21 rebounds at 11 assists. Tumapos ng 29 points si Damian Lillard pero 9 of 29 lang sa field. (Vladi Eduarte)