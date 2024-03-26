Limitless ang pagmamahal: Marian Rivera suportado si Dingdong Dantes sa Naval Combat

Naging extra special ang graduation ni Dingdong Dantes sa Naval Combat Engineering Brigade.

Kasi nga, kasama niya ang misis na si Marian Rivera, sa special na moment na `yon sa buhay niya.

Makikita nga ang post ni Dong ng diploma/certificate na may mensaheng…

“Brigade Training And Doctrine Center…

“Certificate of Completion…

“This is to certify that Maj Jose Sixto G Dantes III O-153271 (PN (M) (Res)…

“Has fulfilled all the requirements of the course and is hereby conferred graduate of Naval Combat Engineer Officer Basic Course Class 07-23.

“In witness thereof, this certificate is given this 25th day of March in the year of our Lord Two Thousand Twenty-Four at Brigade Training and Doctrine Center, Naval Combat Engineering Brigade Naval Station Jose Francisco, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.”

Ang certificate ay pirmado ni Captain PN (GSC) Superintendent, BTDC Anthony B. Sibayan, at Commodore PN Commander, NCEBde Rolando Sarmiento.

At siyempre, special nga dahil kasama si Marian, at masaya ang mga tao sa naturang lugar.

“Soo proud of you mahal!” sabi ni Marian kay Dingdong.

“More shout out sa aking super supportive na misis for showing up today and pinning the ‘Riffle Expert Badge’ and the ‘Kapanalig Medal’ on me. I’m frozen in place—wouldn’t want to risk becoming a human pincushion!” pabirong sabi ni Dingdong.

At siyempre, dahil first time ni Marian sa naturang headquarters, kaya pormal din siyang pumirma sa guest book.

At siyempre, todo kilig ang mga faney dahil sa tukaan moment nila sa Instagram story.

At siyanga pala, sa bawat comment, post ni Marian ng photo nila ni Dingdong ay palaging may ‘infinity emoji’ ha!

Na ang ibig sabihin sa marami ay limitless na pagmamahal at pagsuporta.

Anyway, si Marian nga pala ang bida sa serye ng GMA-7 na ‘My Guardian Alien’ kasama si Gabby Concepcion.

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)