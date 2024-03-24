Serye ni Ruru Madrid, nominado sa New York

Ang bongga ni Ruru Madrid! Ayaw na talagang paawat sa achievement.

Imagine, ang action-packed Filipino drama series na ‘Black Rider’ ay nakakuha ng first-ever international award nomination, after being short-listed in the Entertainment Program: Drama category 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film (NYF) Awards.

Ang ‘Black Rider’ ay prodyus ng GMA Public Affairs, na tumatalakay sa kuwento ng heroism, revenge, justice, and family drama in a compelling narrative on a cinematic scale.

At bukod sa ‘Black Rider’ ay pasok din ang ‘Sundo: A GMA Integrated News Documentary’ sa News Program: News Documentary/Special category.

Tinatalakay nito ang giyera sa pagitan ng Hamas and Israel, as told through the lenses of GMA Integrated News’ veteran journalists Raffy Tima and JP Soriano.

Ang GMA Integrated News ang unang Philippine news organization to deliver live and exclusive reports straight from the Middle East in the Israel-Hamas conflict at that time.

At siyempre, ang flagship documentary program nilang ‘I-Witness’, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, gets three entries shortlisted in various categories.

Ang una ay ang kuwento ni Howie Severino, ang ‘Boat to School’, which is the Philippines’ entry in the Documentary: Heroes category.

Samantala, ang ‘Sisid sa Putik (Rise from the Mud)’, ay makikipag-compete naman sa Documentary: Community Portraits category.

At siyempre, ang ‘Bawat Barya (The Price of Dreams)’, which is short-listed in the Documentary: Social Issues category.

Kuwento ito ni Atom Araullo tungkol sa dalawang batang lalaki who search for coins in a dirty water channel for a living.

The bi-monthly public affairs program ‘The Atom Araullo Specials’ earns back-to-back shortlisted entries. The episodes ‘Child’s Game (Batas Bata)’ and ‘One Deep Breath (Hingang Malalim)’ are competing in the Documentary: Social Justice and Documentary: Human Concerns categories, respectively.

Ang New York Festivals TV & Film Awards ay dinaraos taon-taon bilang pag-recognize sa content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.

Noong 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, ang GMA Network ay nag-uwi ng dalawang Gold at dalawang Bronze medals, at limang Finalist Certificates.

Bongga, ha! (Dondon Sermino)