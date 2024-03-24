Umaabot sa P7.37 bilyong halaga ng mga infringed underwear, hardware items, at iba’t iba pang goods ang nadiskubre ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa sabayang operasyon kamakailan.

Ang operasyon sa Caloocan City at Bocaue, Bulacan ay nakakasakop sa lahat ng mga bodega at nagresulta sa pagkadiskubre sa P7,370,000,000 halaga ng mga infringed goods, household items, kitchenwares, hardware materials, toys, at appliances.

Inilarawan ni BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio ang operasyon bilang isang mahalagang hakbang patungo sa pagsugpo sa pagkalat ng smuggled goods sa bansa.

“While we understand that there is a brazen attempt to smuggle in such large amount of infringed goods and other items, we are also confident that we are doing the necessary actions needed to address these activities,” aniya.

“As we see in this latest operation, the smuggled items cover almost everything we use in our daily lives—from fashion to hardware items. At the core of our mission is the protection of Filipinos and ensuring the safety of imported goods, so it is necessary for our agency to stop these items from hitting the shelves and victimizing people,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinabi ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na ang operasyon sa loob ng isang compound sa Caloocan City ay nagresulta sa pagkakadiskubre ng 3,500 bales ng infringed underwear at mga medyas na may brands na Nike, Jordan, Mossimo, Bench, Levi’s, Under Armour, Gucci, at iba pa na tinatayang nagkakahalaga P4.3 bilyon.

Panibagong P70 milyon naman ang nagmula sa inspeksiyon sa iba pang bodega sa compound na kinabibilangan ng women’s sandals, speakers, foodstuff, industrial pipe fittings, at sanitary kitchen wares.

“The goods we found in Caloocan City operation are also drivers of our local market but without the proper taxes paid and the required safety inspection, the health of our sellers and consumers are put at risk. Not to mention, having these infringed goods in our shelves put into question our commitment to IP (intellectual property) rights,” pahayag ni Enciso.

Isa pang operasyon sa bodega sa Bocaue, Bulacan ang nagresulta rin sa pagkadiskubre sa iba’t ibang items na nagkakahalaga ng P3 bilyon.

Ani Enciso, ang mga nasabing goods ay kinabibilangan ng kitchenwares, liquid detergents, playing cards, hardware materials, appliances, clothing apparel, toys, computer accessories, gadgets, cosmetics, school supplies, plastic wares, power tools, mosquito coils, swimming vest at pools, toys, scented candles, party materials, skate boards and piggy banks, cash box, tents, at iba pang general merchandise.

Nabatid na nagsagawa ng inspeksiyon ang ahente ng CIIS at Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), base sa isang Letter of Authority (LOA), na kinilala naman ng compound administrator sa dalawang lokasyon.

Sinabi ni Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na ang mga bodega ay ipinadlak at sinelyuhan, habang nakabinbin ang imbentaryo ng mga goods na isasagawa ng nakatalagang Customs examiner at sasaksihan ng CIIS, ESS, at mga warehouse representatives.

“Seeing the different ways these groups try to circumvent our laws further solidifies our resolve to keep our officers highly trained and skilled to respond to the demands of our mandate. The fight against smuggling is bigger than ever but the BOC has time-tested sources, robust enforcement posture, and technology to stem the tide of these activities,” dagdag niya.

Ang mga may-ari ng mga goods ay hihingian ng importation documents o proof of payment ng Customs authorities.

Kung mapatunayang walang kaukulang dokumento, isasagawa ang corresponding seizure at forfeiture proceedings laban sa subject shipments dahil sa paglabag sa Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) na may kaugnayan sa Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863 o kilala sa tawag na Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).