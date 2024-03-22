Lovi Poe bibida uli sa Hollywood

Ang post ng DEADLINE entertainment website na, “Filipino Star Lovi Poe Joins Adam Beach In Movie From Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’Producer & Director Garry A. Brown.”

Nakasaad nga sa article na iyon na ni-repost ni Lovi na, “Filipino actress and singer Lovi Poe (Seasons) is joining Adam Beach (Windtalkers) in the untitled Paul Fullerton project produced and directed by Garry A. Brown (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D).

“The movie, which is due to shoot in Dallas, Texas later this year, is based on the true story of Paul Fullerton (Beach), a decorated Native American fire captain whose life is turned upside down when a career-ending accident draws him into marijuana and a collision course with the local district attorney and his small group of rogue police.”

Sa dulo ng artikulong sinulat ni Andreas Wiseman ay sinabi rin na, “Poe is represented by SMS, Death Wish Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan.”

Inulan naman ng pagbati ang post ni Lovi at sinabi rin niyang sobra siyang happy sa bago niyang Hollywood project.

Sa comment din namin sa post niyang iyon ay agad na nag-thank you si Lovi. Ang saya nga na sobrang naa-appreciate ni Mrs. Blencowe ang pagka-proud ng mga kapwa niya Pinoy sa tagumpay niya sa Hollywood.

Samantala kahit marami na ring Hollywood projects si Lovi ay hindi pa rin niya nakakalimutan ang career niya sa Pilipinas.

Sa katunayan ay pauwi siya ng Pilipinas ngayong Abril para simulan ang sexy drama movie ng Regal Entertainment, Inc., ang ‘Guilty Pleasure’.

Bongga!