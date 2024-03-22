Immaculada hoops squad sasabak sa Australia meet

LALAHOK ang National Capital Region Athletic Association (NCRAA) sa Australian Chinese Basketball Association (ACBA) Easter Classic tournament na naka-iskedyul sa Marso 27 hanggang Abril 3 sa New South Wales sa Sydney, Australia.

Ang NCRAA ay kakatawanin ng Season 29 champion na Immaculada Concepcion College, sa pamumuno ng school owner na si Marco Agana at head coach at dating PBA player na si Ogie Gumatay.

Ipapakita ng mga Pinoy ang kanilang husay sa walong araw na kompetisyon, kung saan magtatampok din ng pitong iba pang koponan, lima mula sa New South Wales, isa mula sa Malaysia at isa mula sa Africa.

“It’s a big honor both for NCRAA and ImmaculadaConcepcion College to be invited to play in Sydney, Australia. After winning the championship in last season’s NCRAA, we’re proud to represent the country. ICC will do its best to bring honors to the country while promoting friendship and camaraderie with other school-teams,” sabi ni Gumatay. (Lito Oredo)