Turista off limits muna sa coffee plantation

Sarado muna ang Mount Lammin sa Piddig, Ilocos Norte sa mga turista na gustong pumunta.

Ito ay para na rin makaiwas sa grassfire kung saan nagsimula itong i-off limits noong March 18.

“This serves as a preventive measure against possible grassfires that cause potential damage to Mount Lammin, and to ensure the safety of wildlife and the welfare of the community,” sinabi ni Piddig Mayor Georgina Guillen, sa isang notice to the public na pinirmahan noong March 18 at ipinost sa kanilang Facebook official page.

Ang Mount Lammin ay ang pinakamalaking “coffee plantation” sa Ilocos region at isa sa pinakamalamig na parte ng Ilocos Norte. Ito ay nasa Barangay Estancia at Dupitac, Piddig na kilala bilang pinakamalamig na parte at ang mga puno ng pine tree ay nakapalibot sa buong kabundukan.

Mula January ngayong taon ay nakapagtala ng 18 forest fire at sampung grassfire sa nasabing lalawigan, ang Bureau of Fire Protection-Ilocos Norte (BFP-IN).

“Five of the forest fires happened in Nueva Era, followed by four each in Piddig and Solsona, as well as in Vintar, three, and one each in Burgos and Pasuquin, provincial fire,” ani fire marshall Roxanne Annie Parado, sa report nito sa Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council noong Martes.

(Allan Bergonia)