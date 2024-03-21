ISANG grupo ng mga birdwatcher ang hindi makapaniwalang nakita nila sa unang pagkakataon ang spoon-billed sandpiper sa Bataan.

Na-excite ang grupo ng mga birder sa isang mudflat sa Balanga, Bataan dahil hindi nila akalain na masisilayan nila rito ang spoon-billed sandpiper na itinuturing na rarest at most threatened migratory shorebird sa mundo.

Historic moment ito para Philippine avian biodiversity dahil ang ibon na nasilayan nila ay kasama sa Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, listahan ng mga critically endangered species sa mundo.

Tinatayang nasa 490 mature individual ang populasyon ng spoon-billed sandpiper sa buong mundo.

Sa ulat ng Cebu Daily News, si Bob Natural na isang wildlife biologist, ang unang nakakita sa ibon.

“How fortunate that the first ‘stint’-looking bird I saw while birding was this very rare and critically endangered bird. I observed it foraging among red-necked stints. I told Birdtour Asia leader and author Robert Hutchinson, who stood alongside, ‘I think I have a stint with a spoon-bill. I’m serious, Rob’,” sabi ni Natural nang masilayan ang ibon noong Marso 7.

Dagdag pa niya, “We noted its larger size compared to nearby stents and distinctive feeding action but had to wait another two minutes before it raised its head to finally show its distinctive spatulate bill. That was it. Rob confirmed it was a spoon-billed sandpiper.”

Ayon naman kay Hutchinson, walang duda na “most sought-after waders in the world” ang spoon-billed sandpiper.

“Whenever I’ve been asked for my dream bird to see in the Philippines, it’s always been the spoon-billed sandpiper, but I never imagined it would happen,” saad pa niya.

Umaasa naman si Natural na bumisita sa bansa kada taon ang ibon na ito.

”And maybe there will be one more individual or several of them in the future.”