Dyowa ni Kris Aquino ‘di tino-tolerate ang animal cruelty

Naglabas ng kanyang saloobin si Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste tungkol sa controversial na pagpatay sa Golden Retriever na si Killua.

Isa nga ang dyowa ni Kris Aquino sa celebrities, netizens na nagbigay ng kanilang opinyon sa pagpatay sa nasabing aso.

Sabi ni Mark sa mahaba niyang post, “I am deeply, deeply saddened by the news about #Killua the Golden Retriever, as I myself own one. In fact, I’m a #DogDad of three, namely, Lucky & Bingo and Cinco aka LBC [Lucky and Bingo are Aspins from Batangas]

By all means, I do not tolerate #AnimalCruelty in any way or form.

“However, if the perpetrator claims he did what he had to do in order to protect his loved ones from the lost or stray dog, then we should not condemn him immediately, or at least give him the benefit of the doubt – kayo ba naman ang atakehin ng asong ligaw at saktan ang inyong mga mahal sa buhay, ano ang gagawin ninyo? Yun ay kung totoo nga ang sinasabi ng nanakit sa kawawang aso. Ganon pa man, kailanman kasalanan ang pumatay at dapat ito ay pagbayaran ni manong.

“In 2021, Cinco, our golden retriever, harmed my youngest son Conrado Leviste and our former household help (second to the last frame – sensitive content) I am not fully aware of what instigated or triggered our pet to bite them on separate occasions, and thankfully, it never reached a point where we had to hurt Cinco. We actually reported the incident to pawsphilippines and they advised us to bring Cinco to an animal hospital and for several weeks leave him for observation and therapy. At one point, the vets suggested ‘euthanasia’ as a last resort o ang pagpapatiwakal ng isang indibidwal (sa kasong ito, hayop) na nagnanais ng wakasan ang sariling buhay sa tulong ng iba, pero sa awa ng Diyos, hindi naman humantong doon (with praying hands emoji).

“As an animal owner and #FurParent, I encourage everyone to be more responsible in taking care of their pets and to RESPECT their breed. As much as we treat them like humans, often like our own children, we must understand and accept the fact that they are still wild.

May this be a lesson to all of us and encourage us to educate ourselves on responsible animal parenthood.

“Run free in dog paradise, Killua – you’re safe now & Please say hi to Oreo for us.”

Patuloy namang iniimbestigahan ng authorities ang tungkol sa kasong ito.

(Joanna Maling)