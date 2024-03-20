Nabuking sa pagdinig ng Kamara de Representantes na napasukan ng mga Chinese ang Philippine Coast Guard at posibleng nag-espiya sa operasyon ng PCG.

Sa hearing ng House Committee on Transportation hinggil sa PCG Reform Bill, isiniwalat ni commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan na 36 Chinese na miyembro ng auxiliary force ang tinanggal nila dahil sa kawalan ng national security clea¬rance. Ilan sa mga Chinese ay may ranggo pang brigadier general.

“We did conduct an investigation. We went through intelligence and national security agencies of the [Philippine government], and we have delisted 36 of them,” paglalahad ni Gavan sa komite.

“We did check on their compliance and standards [we have] set [for them], and we found out that they did not comply so we initiated their delisting. They are now delisted,” dagdag pa niya.

Binanggit pa ni Gavan na tinanggap ng PCG ang mga Chinese bilang miyembro ng auxiliary force, dalawa o tatlong taon na ang nakaraan.

Nagtataka naman si Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers kung bakit pinayagan ito ng gobyerno gayung may territorial dispute ang Pili-pinas at China sa West Philippine Sea.

Hindi umano malayong mag-espiya ang mga Chinese sa PCG kahit volunteer lamang ang trabaho nila.

“Are foreigners like the Chinese, especially the Chinese, allowed to become members of the auxiliary force of our Coast Guard? These Chinese served as auxiliary members of our Coast Guard for two, three years… they may be perfor¬ming spying duties in the guise of being auxiliary force members,” ani Barbers.

Gustong malaman ni Barbers kung sino ang pagpahintulot na papasukin sa PCG ang mga Chinese.

“We have to backtrack and find out who are the PCG personnel involved in recruiting these members because this is a national security issue. If we are infiltrated by these Chinese, then it will render our Coast Guard and Armed Force¬s useless. Somebody, somehow, somewhere, allowed them to be members of the auxiliary force,” giit ng kongresista.

Nangako naman si Gavan na tutulong siya sa imbestigasyon sa nasabing isyu. (Eralyn Prado/ Billy Begas)