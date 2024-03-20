P158M marijuana nasamsam ng BOC sa balikbayan box galing Thailand

Pumalo sa P158,745,600 halaga ng hinihinalang kush o pinatuyong dahon ng marijuana ang nadiskubre ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa isinagawang physical examination ng mga tauhan ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) sa anim na balikbayan boxes na galing sa Thailand noong Lunes.

Nabatid na ang naturang operasyon ay bahagi nang pinaigting na pagsisikap ng BOC na mapigilan ang pagpasok ng ilegal na droga sa bansa.

Batay sa ulat ng BOC, ang naturang marijuana, na may kabuuang 132,288 gramo o 132.288 kilogramo, ay nakasilid sa vacuum-sealed packages na inilagay sa loob ng anim na balikbayan boxes mula sa Thailand at naka-consigned sa isang Mary Gail Quesada at Rainier Quesada, sa pamamagitan ng Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders.

“Sending balikbayan boxes is the simple tradition of Filipinos of giving gifts to their families and friends, but look how these criminal elements use them to smuggle illegal drugs into our country. No matter how many times they try, the full utilization of our personnel in shipment monitoring and available resources will foil any smuggling attempt,” ayon kay BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Sinabi naman ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na hiniling ng MICP na mag-isyu ng alert order noong Pebrero 28, 2024 matapos na makatanggap ng derogatory information na isang shipment na naglalaman ng mga ilegal nd droga at iba pang misdeclared at undeclared items ang tatangkaing ipuslit sa bansa.

“Originally, the shipment was declared as consolidated balikbayan boxes and personal effects from Thailand. But we’ve already seen this modus before, so after vetting the information that we received, we immediately went to work to thwart this smuggling activity,” aniya.

Ang confirmatory samples ng kush ay ipinadala na sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), habang ang anim na balikbayan boxes ay ibinalik sa mga container para sa safekeeping.

Nabatid na ang pagsusuri sa mga kahon ay sinaksihan ng nakatalagang Customs examiner, gayundin ng CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), at PDEA.

Pinuri naman ni Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy ang operasyon na nagresulta sa pagkabigo ng pagtatangkang makapagpuslit ng ilegal na droga sa bansa, dahil ito’y nagpapakita aniya ng dedikasyon ng BOC.

“When an operation stops a potential smuggling activity concerning illegal drugs, it also effectively saves a life. Keeping illegal drugs from our streets is not the work of one agency alone; it must be a combined and coordinated effort that trickles from the leadership down to our agents on the ground,” aniya.

Anang BOC, ang mga consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) at Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).