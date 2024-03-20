NAGSANIB-puwersa ang mga netizen para mabigyan ng katarungan ang golden retriever na brutal na pinatay at isinilid sa sako ng kapitbahay ng kanyang fur mom.

Trending topic sa X hanggang noong Martes ng gabi, March 19, ang hashtag #JusticeForKillua upang mapanagot ang salarin sa kalunos-lunos na sinapit ng aso.

Sa Facebook post ng fur mom na si Vina Rachelle, labis ang panlulumo niya nang makita ang kanyang fur baby na si Killua na wala nang buhay at nakasako na.

Hindi naniniwala ang mga netizen sa dahilan ng kapitbahay nito na nangagat si Killua kaya niya ito pinaghahampas hanggang sa mapatay dahil sa kabila ng kanilang laki ay likas na mabait ang mga golden retriever

Sakali namang totoo na nangagat si Killua, hindi pa rin daw ito sapat na basehan para patayin ang aso

Narito ang sentimyento ng mga dog lover:

“There would be possible theories: (1) there was a mistake in the identity of the dog; (2) the dog was afraid & defended his life. Still, the suspect should be held liable.”

“Indeed, Ignorance and rudeness often walk hand in hand. For awareness, golden retrievers are the most friendly even to children. Here are proofs of that. They get excited when they see people because they want to be friends with people.”

“Run free, sweet baby. My heart aches for the pain your furmom must be feeling right now. Golden Retrievers truly embody gentleness and love.”

“There is a special place in hell for people who are abusive to animals.”

“Golden retrievers are loving #JusticeForKillua.”

“Golden retrievers are the safest dogs to be with kids. You broke the law, you will go to jail sir.”

“Could not even make myself finish watching the videos. The poor dog was obviously scared. He should not have been killed, period. The man did not even show a hint of remorse, even said he’s relatives with a politician. Hope he gets what he deserves.” (Issa Santiago)