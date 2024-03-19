Richard Bachmann pasalamat sa WADA

TULUYAN nang inalis ng World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ang Pilipinas sa mga non-compliance watchlist nito sa pagsasabing isinagawa na ng Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PhiNADO) ang mga corrective action kaugnay sa isyu.

“I am pleased to confirm that in light of the latest developments, the Compliance Review Committee has decided to sign off the remaining pending critical corrective actions relating to testing and results management,” sabi ng Chief Compliance Manager ng WADA na si Emiliano Simonelli sa pamamagitan ng email na ipinadala kay PhiNADO head Dr. Alejandro Pineda.

“As a result, the compliance procedure has now been closed and the case will not be filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” dagdag niya.

Nagpahayag naman ng pasasalamat si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann sa WADA at sa PhiNADO at iginiit na ipagpapatuloy ng bansa ang adbokasiya nito sa pagtatayo ng isang sporting venue na walang anumang doping activities.

“We would like to thank WADA for all the support to resolve all issues. The PSC in coordination with PhiNADO will continue to make improvements and propose the proper legislation in compliance with the WADA Code 20.5.1 to avoid future issues,” pahayag ni Chairman Bachmann. (Lito Oredo)