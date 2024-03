Posibleng ideretso ng Kamara de Representantes sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang aprubadong Resolution of Both Houses 7 (RBH 7), na naglalayong amyendahan ang economic provisions ng 1987 Constitution.

Ayon kay House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe aaprubahan ng Kamara ang RBH 7 bago mag-adjourn ang sesyon ng Kongreso ngayong Miyerkoles.

“So if we have three-fourths vote on RBH 7, and everything has been complied with in accordance to the Constitution, then my suggestion is we forward it to the Commission on Election,” sabi ni Dalipe.

Kailangan ng Kamara ng 232 boto o three-fourth ng 309 miyembro upang maaprubahan ang RBH 7 samantalang ang Senado ay nangangailangan ng 18 boto para ipasa ang RBH 6.

“Well, we hope that, we are very optimistic that the Senate will also have three-fourths vote, because it’s stated in the Constitution that three-fourths of both Congress,” dagdag pa ni Dalipe. (Billy Begas)