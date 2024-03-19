Naglabas na ang Senado ng arrest order laban kay Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader at founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy na nagpapakilala rin bilang ‘Appointed Son of God.’

Inisyu ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality ang arrest order na pirmado ng chairperson na si Senadora Risa Hontiveros at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Hindi tinanggap ng komite ang paliwanag sa inisyung show cause order laban kay Quiboloy kung bakit hindi ito dumadalo sa mga imbestigasyon hinggil sa reklamo ng pang-aabuso umano nito sa mga alagad ng kanyang simbahan.

“[T]herefore, upon motion of the undersigned Chairperson, and seconded by Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III, the Committee, during the March 5, 2024 hearing, hereby cites PASTOR APOLLO C. QUIBOLOY in contempt of the Committee, and of the Senate, and ordered arrested and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms until such time that he will appear and testify in the Committee, or otherwise purges himself of that contempt,” nakasaad sa arrest order.

Binigyan ang Senate Sergeant-At-Arms (OSAA) ng 24 oras na maipatupad ang pag-aresto kay Quiboloy mula sa pagpapatupad ng naturang kautusan. Oras na maaresto na ang Pastor, ikukulong ito sa opisina ng OSAA hanggang sa makaharap na ito sa komite ni Sen. Hontiveros.

Nagpaliwanag naman ni Zubiri na ang komite ang nagdesisyon para ibasura ang paliwanag ni Quiboloy sa show cause order.

Pinirmahan daw niya ang arrest order upang panatilihin ang kapangyarihan ng Senado sa mga hindi dumadalo sa kanilang imbestigasyon.

“We reiterate that the purpose of the order of arrest is not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling,” diin ng Senate President.

Wala pang pahayag ang abogado ni Quiboloy sa inisyung arrest warrant laban sa pastor.

Iniimbestigahan ng Senado si Quiboloy kaugnay ng reklamo ng human trafficking, panghahalay, sexual abuse at iba pang pangaabuso sa mga kabataan at kababaihan ng mga dating kasapi ng ng Davao-based KOJC. (Dindo Matining)