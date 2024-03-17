Torre sa World Engineering Day

Dagdag-atraksiyon si Grandmaster at World Chess Hall of Fame Eugenio ‘Eugene’ Torre na isa sa guest speaker sa Philippine Technological Council World Engineering Day face to face chess tournament sa March 24 sa Koten Enterprise sa Pasay.

Makakasama ng unang Asian GM sina Shimmer & Shield Car Coating president/CEO Jeff Bugayong, RDR Business Solution Inc. pres./CEO/Pambansang business mentor Reymond Delos Reyes, Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines national past prexy Engr. Allan Anthony Alvarez at Engr. Roger Reyes.

Naungusan ng Philippine Institute of Civil Engineer ang defending champion Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers sa pamamagitan ng 8 win sa 4 na serye ng laro na nilahukan ng 22 koponan sa PTC World Engineering Day tournament. Tatlo pang IIEE team ang nasa tuktok.

Sa Basketball, tinalo ng reigning champion IIEE Millennials ang Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines, 120-109, para maanatiling walang talo. Kinuha ng Millennial Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineer ang unang panalo kontra Institute of Electronics Engineer of the Philippines, 101-96 at wagi ang GenX IECEP laban sa PSME 85-75.

Ang kasalukuyang katayuan:

Gen X – IIEE 2-0, IECEP 2-1 at PSME 0-3; Millennials – IIEE 3-0, SAEP 2-1, PSME 1-2 at IECEP 0-3. Magpapatuloy ang semis sa Mar. 17 at 23 at ang championship ay sa Mar. 24 sa Koten, Pasay.

Sa 5th IIEE National Chess Olympiad, PICE def. IIEE Bicol 23-15, IECEP def. Geodetic Engineers of the Philippines 15-11, IIEE Mindanao def. IIEE Foreign Region 34-31 at IIEE Luzon def. IIEE Visayas 32-23.

Ang standing after round 4:

Engineering affiliate division – PSME at IECEP 6.0 match points, IIEE Bicol at PICE, 2.0 at GEP 0.0; IIEE Region division – IIEE Mindanao 6.0, IIEE Foreign 5.0, IIEE Luzon 4.0, IIEE Visayas 1.0 at IIEE Metro Manila 0.0.

Para sa PTC WED online chess group championship, ang huling laro ay sa Mar. 22.

***

Lulusob ang mga chess player sa Mar. 23 sa 3rd floor ng Robinsons Galleria sa panulukan ng Ortigas at Edsa, Quezon City para sa Coach NM Gerald Ferriol GMG Youth rapid chess tournament at GM Rosendo Balinas Jr. Open .

May P57,000 ang inilitag nina Ferriol at pamilya nang namayapang si Balinas kung saan ang magkakampeon sa Youth 18 years old and below ay tmay P5K habang sa Open division ay may P10K. Ang tournament registration fee ay P500 na pwedeng ipadala kay Jolina Icao sa GCash 0961 339 6015.

***

Susulong sa April 21 ang 6th Capistahan FIDE Rated Chess Tournament sa Robinsons, Roxas City. May P25K sa magkakampeon. Mag-call o text kay John Lester Cadelina sa mobile number: 0995 824 2399 o kay Smillyn Acuyong.