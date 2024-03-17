Pascal Siakam ibinomba Indiana sa Brooklyn

INANGKLAHAN ni Pascal Siakam ang kalas ng Indiana sa second half para takbuhan ang Brooklyn 121-100 sa 78th NBA 2023-24 regular season game Sabado ng gabi.

Tumapos si Siakam ng 28 points mula 11 of 22 field goal shooting at 6/6 free throws, 11 rebounds, 3 steals sa Gainbridge Fieldhouse sa Indianapolis.

“Pascal was great,” papuri ni coach Rick Carlisle sa kanyang forward. “He was great on offense. Defensively, he had his best game.”

Umayuda si Aaron Nesmith ng 16 points, may 14 points, 7 rebounds si Tyrese Haliburton at 13 pa kay TJ McConnell sa Pacers (38-30) na nanatili sa 6th sa East – huling spot na aabante sa playoffs nang hindi dadaan sa play-in tournament.

Dinomina ng Indiana ang Nets sa iskoran sa paint 82-42. Nasa labas ng play-in scenario sa East ang Nets (26-41), hindi makawala sa 11th place.

“Get 82 points in the paint, 17 offensive rebounds and 21 turnovers, that’s tough to beat a team like that,” himutok ni Brooklyn interim coach Kevin Ollie.

Apat na Nets ang umiskor ng double digits sa pangunguna ng 22 points, 8 rebounds ni Cam Thomas. May 14 markers si Cam Johnson, 13 kay Dennis Schroder at may 12 si Dorian Finney-Smoth.

(Vladi Eduarte)