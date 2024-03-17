Maxine Esteban Olympian na ng Ivory Coast

TULUYANG nakamit ng dating national fencer na si Maxine Esteban ang kanyang pangako sa sarili na makapag-Summer Olympic Games bagama’t kakatawanin nito ang piniling bansa na Ivory Coast sa Paris Olympics 2024.

Lumipat sa nasabing bansa mula sa ‘Pinas, opisyal niyang sinungkit ang Paris Games spot nang respetadong tumapos sa Absolute Fencing Gear FIE Foil Grand Prix sa Washington DC na huling Olympic qualifying event.

Tumapos si Esteban sa ika-83 puwesto, habang ang kanyang kapwa Pinay fencer na si Samantha Kyle Catantan ay ika-75 puwesto sa women’s foil. Nakatakda pang makipagbuno ni Catantan para sa nakatayang silya sa Paris sa Asian Olympic qualifiers sa April.

“Officially qualified for the Paris Olympics,” post ni Esteban nitong Linggo.

“I am at a loss for words…This journey is truly a testimony of God’s faithfulness. Today, I am in awe of His love for me and I am grateful He has carried me through. For all the 2nd chances, opened windows, miraculous feats, and generous provisions, thank you Heavenly Father,” aniya pa.

“The significance of the Olympic stage, for an Oly, is not the event. It is what it symbolizes… unwavering passion and discipline. May I inspire those who dream and have at one point almost given up, to persist amidst storms and rough waters,” hirit na litanya ni Esteban.

“This is for Cote d’Ivoire, the country that embraced me, believed in me and supported me all the way, and for the Philippines, the country my heart will always beat proud. 🇨🇮❤️🇵🇭 ,”dugtong ni Esteban na opisyal nang Olympian.

Sinungkit ng Pinay-Ivorian fencer ang nag-iisang African singles spot sa women’s foil at maging kauna-unahang babaeng fencer ng ‘Pinas na nakakuha ng Olympic berth.

Pinanapos ng eight-time Philippine national champion at World Cup multi-medalist na magpapatuloy ang paglalakbay niya sa Paris, kung saan makakalaban niya ang pinakamahuhusay na fencer sa mundo.

Sa ngayon, si Esteban ay patuloy na makikipagtulungan kay Andrea Magro, ang sikat na Italian fencing coach na nagturo sa ilang Olympic gold medalists, sa paghagupit ng isang plano para sa Paris.

“I’d like to thank my parents and my entire family for their support and for those who helped to make sure the door would be always open for me to continue chasing my dreams, like POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) president Abraham Tolentino, who chose to extend a helping hand when I needed it the most,” wakas na sey ng eskrimador.

Nakatakdang lumipad pabalik ng Maynila sa Mayo ni Esteban para sa maikling bakasyon bago ang huling training camp pa-Paris.

(Lito Oredo)