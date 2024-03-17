Manny Pacquiao vs Briton 50-50

NAALANGAN ang pagbabalik sa May o June ni eight-division world men’s pro boxing champion Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao laban sa suspendidong si Conor Benn ng Great Britain.

Pinarusahan ng ban ang undefeated boxer ng United Kingdom Anti-Doping at ng British Boxing Board of Control.

Pero positibong abangers ang umapelang kampo ng dating World Boxing Association European welterweight titlist sa pagtanggal ng suspensyon lalo’t atat si Matchroom promoter at owner Eddie Hearn na ganapin ang Pacquiao-Benn fight sa London.

“Listen, we all want that fight. Manny flew in for talks and to watch the show in Saudi Arabia, so that’s what we’d like to do,” giit ni Hearn sa IFLTV nitong Sabado. “We’re waiting for the Conor Benn announcement from the appeal. We were told it was going to be in two weeks. It’s nearly four weeks, so we’ll hear about that appeal any day.”

Dumalo nitong March 8 si Pacquiao kasama ang asawang si Jinkee sa laban nina dating heavyweight champion/Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua at ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, sa imbitasyon ni Saudi Royal Court adviser Turki Alalshikh.

Naroon din sa bilang DAZN commentator naman si Benn.

(Gerard Arce)