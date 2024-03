Mariing itinanggi ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na ang Pilipinas ang pasimuno ng gulo sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ginawa ni Marcos ang pahayag matapos maglabas ng statement si Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at nakiusap sa Pilipinas na tigilan na ang pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon sa international community at “stop instigating disputes using the South China Sea issue, and stop drawing support from external forces to disrupt peace and stability in the region.”

“Well, I don’t know of any instance where the Philippines has instigated anything, at any point, both verbally, or militarily, or diplomatically,” diin ng Pangulo. “We were busy, we are busy, we have been busy in running the country and making the best life of Filipinos.”

Tinanong din si Marcos sa interview ng mga reporter sa Czech Republic kung muli niyang bubuksan ang negosasyon sa China matapos madiskubre umano ang 100 milyong tonelada ng langis sa South China Sea ng China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

“We cannot at any point somehow compromise the territorial integrity of the Philippines,” ani Marcos.

“So that is going to be the main principle behind any kind of talks that we might have. So depending on areas that we are talking about, that will come into play. So let me leave it at that. That is the guiding principle that I’m following whenever it comes to all of these things,” dagdag ng Pangulo.