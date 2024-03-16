GINAWANG sangkalan ng Miami Heat ang 108-95 panalo kontra dinayong Detroit Pistons para tagpasin ang four-game losing skid Biyernes ng gabi sa Little Caesars Arena.

Bumida sa atake ng Heat si Bam Adebayo na may 22 points, 9 rebounds sa loob lang ng 29 minutes. May tig-18 sina Caleb Martin at Terry Rozier, 16 kay Duncan Robinson at 14 si Jimmy Butler.

Naupo na sa fourth quarter si Adebayo matapos ang 10 of 14 shooting performance.

“Bam was going to impose his will on this game, and he did it on both ends of the court,” ani Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. “That’s what leaders do. In the toughest moments of the season, they step up and you just follow them.”

Magkabuhol sa 7th-8th sa East ang Heat at Sixers sa parehong 36-30, kumakapit sa dalawang slots sa play-in tournament para makahabol sa postseason.

Manipis lang na 56-54 ang bentahe sa halftime ng Miami, inumpisahan ang first 2 minutes ng second half sa 8-2 blitz. Na-outscore ng mga dayo ang hosts 28-18 sa third quarter sa tulong ng tatlong kabit na 3s ni Robinson.

Napuwersa sa 17 turnovers ang Detroit na nag-resulta sa 24 points ng Miami, kinapos ang 24 points ni Simone Fontecchio at 15 points, 17 rebounds ni Jalen Duren sa Pistons. Nananakit pa ang tuhod ni Cade Cunningham pero naglaro at umayuda ng 11 markers, 9 boards, 6 dimes. (Vladi Eduarte)