MTRCB binasura apila ng Cignal TV

Binasura ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang Motion for Reconsideration ng Cignal TV Inc. at ng TV program na ‘Private Convos with Doc Rica’ seeking to overturn the Board’s decision on 15 January 2024.

Heto nga ang kanilang mensahe:

“MTRCB junks ‘Private Convos with Doc Rica’ appeal to reverse decision vs. explicit content.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) junked the Motion for Reconsideration filed by Cignal TV Inc. and its TV Program “Private Convos with Doc Rica” seeking to overturn the Board’s decision on 15 January 2024.

“In its decision released on 14 March 2024, the Board upheld its verdict after finding the show with explicit content on graphic sexual experiences bared by its guests during child-viewing hours.

“The welfare of the Filipino child should not be undermined. As a Regulatory and Developmental Board, the MTRCB ensures that content under its jurisdiction fosters positive values and contributes to the moral development of children,” sey ni MTRCB Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Lala Sotto.

According to the Board, its decision was in line with the Board’s duty as “parens patriae” to protect children from inappropriate content that may be prejudicial to the promotion of quality television programs and the protection of children’s moral development.

“The Board maintained its original position, stating that the TV program purely appeals to “prurient interest” in violation of P.D. No. 1986. The Board remained unconvinced by the Respondents’ assertions and reiterated that the use of sex-laden language and explicit discussions on sexual experiences have no place during child-viewing hours.”

‘Yun na! (Dondon Sermino)